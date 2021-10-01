carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Short Interest Update

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of CSXXY stock opened at $37.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.14. carsales.com has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $42.22.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.7153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%.

carsales.com Ltd. engages in the operation of online automotive, motorcycle and marine classifieds business. It provides car buying and selling services in Australia. It also provides provide online advertising solutions to media agencies and its clients, dealers, industry organizations and many other businesses.

