Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Position Decreased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,636 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Cars.com worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CARS. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $100,871.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CARS shares. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

NYSE CARS opened at $12.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.14 and a beta of 2.35. Cars.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $15.71.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.89 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.02%. Cars.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

