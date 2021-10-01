Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Get Carrefour alerts:

CRRFY has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.00.

CRRFY opened at $3.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.85. Carrefour has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $4.78.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carrefour (CRRFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.