CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Issues Earnings Results

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE KMX opened at $126.06 on Friday. CarMax has a 12 month low of $84.70 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.68.

KMX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.93.

In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 26,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.11, for a total value of $3,421,577.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 19,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $2,598,070.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,199.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 173,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,556,971 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

