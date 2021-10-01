CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Given New $156.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its target price reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $160.00 to $156.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.91% from the company’s previous close.

KMX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.93.

Get CarMax alerts:

NYSE:KMX opened at $127.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.68. CarMax has a 12 month low of $84.70 and a 12 month high of $147.73.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CarMax will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $8,809,020.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 26,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.11, for a total transaction of $3,421,577.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,556,971. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CarMax by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,342,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,745,000 after buying an additional 157,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in CarMax by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,410,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,976,000 after buying an additional 110,834 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in CarMax by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,150,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,570,000 after buying an additional 19,950 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in CarMax by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,097,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,134,000 after buying an additional 324,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,132 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.