Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Stock Position Lowered by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 17,693.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 391,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,918,000 after acquiring an additional 389,261 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 865,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $146,908,000 after acquiring an additional 229,330 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,976,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 345,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,904,000 after acquiring an additional 133,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $198.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $119.68 and a fifty-two week high of $215.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.79. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.18%.

In related news, VP Scott C. Selbach sold 21,021 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $4,275,881.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $3,099,007.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,933.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,815 shares of company stock valued at $33,098,099 in the last quarter. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

