Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Holdings Lifted by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 934.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,028 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 36.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 22.2% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 14,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 50.9% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 20.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,736,000 after buying an additional 11,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $175.80 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.27.

In other news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 305,524 shares of company stock worth $49,663,550. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COF opened at $163.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.21. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $70.78 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $73.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

