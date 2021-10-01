Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 99,305 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Capital Fund Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 73.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 99,305 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.8% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 20,246 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.7% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 501,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,655,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,558,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,514,000 after buying an additional 58,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 61.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 226,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after buying an additional 85,714 shares during the last quarter.

IPG opened at $36.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.44. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.43%.

IPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

