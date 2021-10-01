Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases 7,001 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,075,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,957,000 after purchasing an additional 659,276 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,066,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,286,000 after purchasing an additional 25,798 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,795,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,432,000 after purchasing an additional 182,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,260,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,395,000 after purchasing an additional 654,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,039,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,414,000 after purchasing an additional 231,600 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WWE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $56.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $70.72.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 39.48% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $265.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

