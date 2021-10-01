Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $172.84

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 172.84 ($2.26) and traded as high as GBX 174.60 ($2.28). Capital & Counties Properties PLC shares last traded at GBX 166.10 ($2.17), with a volume of 2,652,225 shares trading hands.

CAPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Capital & Counties Properties PLC alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 171.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 172.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.95, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.93.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.3%.

About Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC)

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.