Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will report sales of $1.62 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.74 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway reported sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year sales of $6.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.73 billion to $7.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CP. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.45.

Shares of CP traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,139,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,333,692. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $58.79 and a 1-year high of $83.07. The stock has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 100.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 403.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

