Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will report sales of $1.62 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.74 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway reported sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year sales of $6.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.73 billion to $7.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CP. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.45.

Shares of CP traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,139,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,333,692. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $58.79 and a 1-year high of $83.07. The stock has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 100.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 403.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.