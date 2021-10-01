Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$144.41.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNR. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$121.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$139.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$150.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Sunday, September 19th.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway stock traded up C$0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$147.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of C$104.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$125.00 and a 1-year high of C$161.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$142.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$138.42.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.49. The business had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.68 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.2900002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 1,046,172 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$168.19, for a total value of C$175,960,548.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,900,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,765,999,385.83. Also, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total value of C$20,034,935.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,777,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,133,805,119.08. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,717,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,640,243.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.