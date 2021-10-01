Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Raised to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has C$35.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CCJ. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cameco from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $21.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -543.25 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.77. Cameco has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cameco will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Cameco by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,248,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,365,000 after buying an additional 275,404 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cameco by 1.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,628,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,596,000 after buying an additional 218,233 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cameco by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,963,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,450,000 after buying an additional 124,755 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP increased its position in Cameco by 5.2% during the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 11,693,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,280,000 after buying an additional 573,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cameco by 79.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,095,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,646,000 after buying an additional 3,144,278 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

