Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Receives $143.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

CPT stock traded up $2.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,397. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $86.78 and a 1 year high of $154.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.40 and its 200-day moving average is $132.97.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. Analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.76%.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,141,465.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $12,826,682 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

