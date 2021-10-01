Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes $863,000 Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 51,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MQY. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 165.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

