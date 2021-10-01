Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMC) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of BATS:PSMC opened at $13.74 on Friday. Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $13.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.74.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.