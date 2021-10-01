Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,985 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GrowGeneration in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in GrowGeneration by 31.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in GrowGeneration in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in GrowGeneration in the second quarter valued at $144,000. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GRWG opened at $24.67 on Friday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.23 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.56.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRWG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on GrowGeneration from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on GrowGeneration in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on GrowGeneration from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

