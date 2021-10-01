Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,216 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 322.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $51,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $74.21 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $66.19 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The stock has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.39 and a 200 day moving average of $74.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

