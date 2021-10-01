Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 8.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,271,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,897,000 after purchasing an additional 268,527 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,845,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,870,000 after buying an additional 150,739 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,776,000 after buying an additional 43,927 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 24.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,647,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,155,000 after buying an additional 320,508 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,905,000 after buying an additional 261,855 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on CBOE shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.54.

In related news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,497,499.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

CBOE opened at $123.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.58. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.63 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 0.66.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.43%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

