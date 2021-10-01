Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 15,310 Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,310 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter worth $358,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal in the first quarter worth approximately $499,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal in the first quarter worth approximately $31,831,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Desktop Metal in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Desktop Metal in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 44.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Desktop Metal stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.53. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $34.94.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Desktop Metal in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

