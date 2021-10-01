Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Given New C$2.30 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets to C$2.30 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a C$2.75 target price on shares of Calibre Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of TSE:CXB opened at C$1.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$457.89 million and a P/E ratio of 4.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Calibre Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.26 and a 12-month high of C$2.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.74.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$96.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Calibre Mining will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

