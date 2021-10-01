Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Holdings Decreased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,974 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,637 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Caesarstone were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Caesarstone by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Caesarstone by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,874,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,741,000 after purchasing an additional 49,010 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Caesarstone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Caesarstone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caesarstone by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 14,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

Shares of CSTE stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.38. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $19.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.71 million, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.86.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $163.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.28 million. Equities research analysts predict that Caesarstone Ltd. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

Caesarstone Profile

Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.