Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Hits New 52-Week High at $118.93

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $118.93 and last traded at $118.91, with a volume of 94886 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.28.

CZR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.75.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 3.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.09 and a 200-day moving average of $98.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:CZR)

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.