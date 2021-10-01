Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Upgraded to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $25.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Shares of NYSE COG opened at $21.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.24. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $23.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $324.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 102.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1,767.3% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at $64,000.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

