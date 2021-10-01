ByteNext (BNU) 24 Hour Volume Hits $20,955.00

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. During the last seven days, ByteNext has traded 7% lower against the dollar. ByteNext has a total market capitalization of $663,756.39 and approximately $20,955.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ByteNext coin can currently be bought for about $0.0885 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00066413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00104857 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.03 or 0.00142891 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,232.45 or 0.99839235 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,250.63 or 0.06728668 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002516 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ByteNext

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

