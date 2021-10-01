Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,700.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BZLFY. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Bunzl from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 2,700.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

OTCMKTS:BZLFY traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $32.94. The stock had a trading volume of 22,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,605. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.33. Bunzl has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $37.89.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.209 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.92%.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

