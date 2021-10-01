Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several research firms recently commented on BLDR. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $51.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 2.43. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $55.54.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth $789,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 8,228 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 497.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 273,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,649,000 after acquiring an additional 227,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,360,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,701,000 after acquiring an additional 376,579 shares in the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

