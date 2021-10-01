Bryan Richard Hinton Sells 260 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CTO Bryan Richard Hinton sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $13,886.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bryan Richard Hinton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Bryan Richard Hinton sold 2,176 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $119,462.40.

On Friday, September 3rd, Bryan Richard Hinton sold 106 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $5,748.38.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Bryan Richard Hinton sold 260 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $13,813.80.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Bryan Richard Hinton sold 4,020 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $218,366.40.

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $50.01 on Friday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $59.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 0.63.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. Research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 222.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 44,672 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 112.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 43,600 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth about $703,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 72.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 37,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 15,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 34.5% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 87,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 22,390 shares in the last quarter.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

