Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,258.55

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,258.55 ($29.51) and traded as high as GBX 2,550 ($33.32). Brooks Macdonald Group shares last traded at GBX 2,530 ($33.05), with a volume of 33,971 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,423.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,258.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of £409.46 million and a P/E ratio of 20.26.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Brooks Macdonald Group’s previous dividend of $23.00. This represents a yield of 1.71%. Brooks Macdonald Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.42%.

In other news, insider Ben Thorpe sold 2,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of £2,363.89 ($3,088.44), for a total transaction of £4,994,899.57 ($6,525,868.26). Also, insider Andrew William Shepherd sold 957 shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,304 ($30.10), for a total transaction of £22,049.28 ($28,807.53).

Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile (LON:BRK)

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through three segments: UK Investment Management, International, and Financial Planning.

