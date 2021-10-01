Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) SVP Sells $455,400.00 in Stock

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $455,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $102.35 on Friday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.22 and a 52 week high of $110.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.37 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $315.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.47 million. On average, analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 84,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 50,364 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $1,791,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BRKS shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$114.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

