Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Given a C$44.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BEP.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CSFB upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a C$45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. CIBC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$55.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Brookfield Renewable Partners to a buy rating and set a C$44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$46.80.

BEP.UN stock opened at C$46.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$49.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$49.09. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of C$41.88 and a 52 week high of C$63.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.86.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

