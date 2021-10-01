Brokers Offer Predictions for ServiceNow, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) – Equities researchers at Summit Insights issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ServiceNow in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, September 26th. Summit Insights analyst S. Nandury expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Summit Insights has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Summit Insights also issued estimates for ServiceNow’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $648.74.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $622.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $620.45 and a 200-day moving average of $549.90. The company has a market capitalization of $123.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 740.81, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $681.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 67.0% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,468,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,728,000 after buying an additional 990,073 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $282,540,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $251,104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 111.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $425,524,000 after buying an additional 407,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 22.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,681,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $840,908,000 after buying an additional 305,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total transaction of $9,241,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total transaction of $2,676,663.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,241.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,208 shares of company stock valued at $17,359,693. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

