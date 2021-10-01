Brokerages Set Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT at $401.00

Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $401.00.

ULTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded down $17.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $360.92. 829,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,684. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $414.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $367.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

