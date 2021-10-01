Brokerages Set Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Target Price at $54.00

Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

SAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 14,931 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAH stock opened at $52.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 2.55. Sonic Automotive has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.81 and its 200 day moving average is $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.07. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.47%.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

