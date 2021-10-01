Brokerages Set Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Price Target at $25.59

Shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GCTAF shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. AlphaValue cut shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday.

GCTAF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.55. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $48.65.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

