Brokerages Set Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Price Target at GBX 9,582.50

Shares of Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,582.50 ($125.20).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FERG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ferguson from £101 ($131.96) to £118 ($154.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ferguson from £107 ($139.80) to £108 ($141.10) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,200 ($120.20) to GBX 9,500 ($124.12) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of FERG traded down GBX 105 ($1.37) during trading on Friday, reaching £102.30 ($133.66). 388,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,377. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96. The stock has a market cap of £22.74 billion and a PE ratio of 32.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of £103.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9,797.40. Ferguson has a twelve month low of GBX 7,642 ($99.84) and a twelve month high of £108.10 ($141.23).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.66%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

