Brokerages Set Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON) Target Price at C$9.36

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.36.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRON shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cronos Group to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “ouperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Cronos Group to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of TSE:CRON opened at C$7.15 on Tuesday. Cronos Group has a 1 year low of C$6.55 and a 1 year high of C$20.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.63.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

