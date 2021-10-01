Brokerages Set Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target at $182.69

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $182.69.

Several brokerages have commented on ADI. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,584,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,813,000 after buying an additional 77,957 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 10,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.58. The stock had a trading volume of 120,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,620,967. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.99. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $114.00 and a 1 year high of $178.84. The stock has a market cap of $61.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.