Brokerages Expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $748.49 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) will post $748.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $751.50 million and the lowest is $745.50 million. The Cooper Companies posted sales of $681.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full-year sales of $2.91 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Cooper Companies.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.08.

Shares of The Cooper Companies stock traded down $8.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $413.31. 231,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,044. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $314.29 and a twelve month high of $463.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $433.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $407.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total value of $793,314.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,287 shares of company stock valued at $37,722,232 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 119,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,035,000 after purchasing an additional 49,668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,355 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,742 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,255 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $98,809,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

