Brokerages Expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.28 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will announce sales of $8.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.45 billion. Starbucks reported sales of $6.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year sales of $29.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.99 billion to $29.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $32.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.44 billion to $32.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.96.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Bank increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 10,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX opened at $110.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.45. The company has a market capitalization of $130.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $85.09 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

