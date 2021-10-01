Brokerages Expect Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $499.49 Million

Analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) will post sales of $499.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $503.62 million and the lowest is $493.30 million. Invitation Homes posted sales of $459.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full-year sales of $1.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $491.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INVH. Barclays began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

In related news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INVH traded down $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $38.33. 3,520,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,716,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.15. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.28, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $42.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

