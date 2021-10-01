Brokerages Expect F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $673.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will report $673.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $671.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $679.60 million. F5 Networks reported sales of $614.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full year sales of $2.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $651.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.10 price objective (down previously from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.11.

In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $99,252.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,996.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.40, for a total value of $252,436.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,359 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,432 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.39. 265,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,677. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks has a 12 month low of $121.77 and a 12 month high of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

