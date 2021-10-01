Brokerages Expect Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Crown ElectroKinetics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.04). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown ElectroKinetics will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.45 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Crown ElectroKinetics.

Get Crown ElectroKinetics alerts:

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.30).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown ElectroKinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRKN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics by 50.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 291,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 97,635 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the first quarter valued at $371,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the first quarter valued at $313,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the first quarter valued at $109,000. 9.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Crown ElectroKinetics stock remained flat at $$4.00 during trading hours on Friday. 1,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,973. Crown ElectroKinetics has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.15 million and a P/E ratio of -1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.82.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

Featured Story: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crown ElectroKinetics (CRKN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.