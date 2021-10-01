Brokerages Anticipate Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $516.66 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) to report $516.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $514.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $519.82 million. Teladoc Health posted sales of $288.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 78.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full year sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The company’s revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on TDOC. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.75.

TDOC stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.81. 2,196,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,998,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.86. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $125.42 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $320,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David William Sides sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.38, for a total transaction of $527,979.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,945.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,470 shares of company stock worth $2,930,104 in the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth about $33,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

