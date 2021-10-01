Brokerages Anticipate CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.24. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CorePoint Lodging.

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.01. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 12.38%.

CPLG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CPLG opened at $15.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 2.00. CorePoint Lodging has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $15.79.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CorePoint Lodging (CPLG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.