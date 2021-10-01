Brokerages Anticipate Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $846.05 Million

Brokerages predict that Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) will announce $846.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $790.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $860.00 million. Callaway Golf posted sales of $475.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full-year sales of $3.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 15.57%. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on ELY. Truist raised their price objective on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Callaway Golf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

Callaway Golf stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.34. 52,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,204,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 2.10. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59.

In other Callaway Golf news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $127,144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELY. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 38.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after acquiring an additional 55,262 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,431,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,383,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Callaway Golf by 58.9% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 38,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 14,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Callaway Golf by 13.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 365,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,000 after buying an additional 43,226 shares during the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

