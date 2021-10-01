Brokerages Anticipate Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $323.58 Million

Analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will post $323.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $326.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $321.16 million. Barnes Group reported sales of $269.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Barnes Group had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $321.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on B. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Barnes Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B stock traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $42.33. 128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,046. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.94. Barnes Group has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $57.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

