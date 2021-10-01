Brokerages Anticipate Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.79 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report sales of $5.79 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $5.84 billion. Altria Group posted sales of $5.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year sales of $21.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.16 billion to $21.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $21.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.03 billion to $21.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Altria Group.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $791,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,017,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,586,000 after purchasing an additional 145,378 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO stock opened at $45.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.57%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altria Group (MO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.