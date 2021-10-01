Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Altus Wealth Group LLC

Altus Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,998,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $734,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,189 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% during the second quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.1% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 34,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 577,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,555,000 after buying an additional 40,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.31. 399,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,572,159. The stock has a market cap of $131.79 billion, a PE ratio of -26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.28. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.