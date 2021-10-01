Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 7.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $49.05 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.88) EPS. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Brinker International from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Brinker International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

